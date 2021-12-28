The title promises to be one of the great adventures of Sonic in recent years.

In June 2021 Sonic The Hedgehog turned 30, thus becoming one of the longest-running sagas in the video game industry. This has brought with it various acts in this regard, since, despite not launching a game for the anniversary beyond Sonic Colors Ultimate, the hedgehog has had concerts, collaborations in games like Monster Hunter, among others.

However, at the level of video games, it must be said that no other hedgehog game has been released on consoles since Sonic Forces, which is one of the longest droughts for SEGA’s mascot between game and game. However, and in the hope that they will have learned from their mistakes, this year Sonic Frontiers was announced, a title that was seen at The Game Awards with the promise of launching at Christmas 2022.

This brings with it a glimmer of hope, as it seems that SEGA has chosen to release the game when it’s ready rather than on its anniversary as is, this being a lesson learned after the 2006 Sonic The Hedgehog fiasco. However, the lack of a definitive release date was striking, although this is normal for the public. Instead, what is not so normal is that leaked almost a year in advance.

November would be the month chosen for the launch of Sonic Frontiers

According to an alleged leak in the PlayStation database, as collected by the PlayStation Game Size account on Twitter, would have leaked the release date of Sonic Frontiers, being so the next title of the hedgehog would arrive on November 15, 2022, although the same account insists that this could be a simple orientation placeholder.

It should be noted that this day falls on Tuesday, so being a school day the possibility is there What if it fell on Sunday In the same way, other than on Sunday gives you a certain chance of being real, although I insist that it is better to take this information with tweezers until SEGA decides on it. With that said, you can check out the PlayStation Game Size tweet below:

🚨 According To Playstation Database, Sonic Frontiers Coming November 15th 2022 🟨 Maybe it’s Just Place-Holder! 🟧 # PS5 #Sonic pic.twitter.com/DWiKZqCjLE – PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) December 27, 2021

For the rest, in the absence of a more specific release date, it must be said that the next Sonic the Hedgehog video game, Sonic Frontiers, coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC sometime around Christmas 2022.

