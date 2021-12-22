Three great games are coming to PlayStation Plus next month.

In the days of PS3 came PlayStation Plus, a paid subscription service whereby users could receive completely free titles on a monthly basis within the console catalog and being able to play these at any time as long as the active service is maintained, returning these to be available once it is renewed.

Of course, it should be noted that these games came in batches that could only be downloaded during the month they were availableTherefore, in that sense, you had to be quick and be attentive to new arrivals. That said, it must be said that PlayStation Plus has remained to this day, also adding that it is now a necessary service to be able to play many of the games on both PS4 and PS5 online.

Also, under this premise, we currently have on PlayStation Plus with [tres juegos disponibles durante el mes de diciembre], which are Godfall Challenge Edition, in its version for PlayStation 5, LEGO DC Super-Villains for PlayStation 4 and Mortal Shell for PlayStation 4. And although the month has not finished, looks like the january 2022 games have already been leaked.

Three great games will be added to the PlayStation Plus catalog in January 2022

Once again it has been the French medium Deallabs who has offered us this leak, this being a website that is gaining a certain popularity due to the fact that They have a percentage of enviable hits with the titles released on PlayStation Plus in recent months. And it is precisely this website that has pointed to three of the games that would arrive next January on PlayStation Plus, these being Deep Rock Galactic, DiRT 5 and Persona 5 Strikers.

It should be noted that Deep Rock Galactic and DiRT 5 would arrive in both the PS5 and PS4 versions, while the version that will arrive from Persona 5 Strikers will be exclusively the PlayStation 4. However, due to the backward compatibility of Sony’s new generation console, it will also be playable on that platform, although without taking advantage of all the advantages and improvements that its technology offers.

By the way, if you are interested in acquiring all the PlayStation Plus games by December 2021, remember that you have until January 4, 2022 to carry out the download. For the rest, we will be pending at the beginning of the month to see if this leak is finally fulfilled or not.

