As is usual, there’s no end of the month without a PlayStation Plus leak, thus giving rise to the Sony gaming service receiving every first Wednesday of each month a new batch of titles ready to increase the catalog of all subscribers. And being the end of November, the first names are already ringing for December 2021, in such a way that this comes to us from a fairly reliable medium.

And it is that according to the data we have, the French media Dealabs would be the one who once again has appeared in a publication announcing the catalog that will arrive on PlayStation Plus in December 2021, in this case being games with a certain renown. In this way, they would be 3 the games that would be known for the next month.

GodFall, Mortal Shell and Lego DC Super Villains coming to PlayStation Plus in December 2021

Under this premise, the first leaked title would be Godfall Challenger Edition in its version for PS4 and PS5, although without giving too many details about it, since it is a version that is not even available on the PlayStation Store. On the other hand, the next game would be Deadly Shell, which is a Souls-Like that is set in a dark world. Finally, the last known title is Lego DC Super Villains, where villains from this universes, including the Joker, will make their own in the world of Lego. It should be noted that it will be available PS4 and PS5 version too.

As usual, you have to take this information with tweezers until official confirmation, since despite the antecedents that give strength to the reliability of Dealabs in what refers to the filtered games of PlayStation Plus, the truth is that it is not something that is 100% true. To do this, we will have to wait for December 1st, this being the date on which the full list of games will be released, among which many others would still have to be confirmed.

Be that as it may, if you are subscribers of the service, do not miss the opportunity to get these titles next month the same way that You must download the November games before they rotate. And in case you are not, we remind you that currently PlayStation Plus has a reduced one-year subscription, making it more affordable for this upcoming Christmas.

