The anticipation for the series of The last of us continues to grow. Filming is already underway and, inevitably, more details are emerging for its premiere in 2022. During this week, in fact, sand leaked some images and videos from the filming set in Calgary, the Canadian city that has welcomed the production of HBO with open arms due to the great economic spill it is leaving them.

Interestingly, the person responsible for the leak was a fan of The last of us who resides in Calgary. He managed to sneak into a street that was set to simulate Austin, Texas. If you have had the opportunity to play the Naughty Dog and PlayStation title, you surely remember that the adventure begins in this city, with Joel, Sarah and Tommy trying to flee from what seemed to be the beginning of an apocalyptic chaos.

Despite the presence of the production staff of The last of us, which was still finalizing some places, no one noticed that the fan walked a small section of the street while he recorded everything with his smartphone. Fortunately I had a good quality camera, unlike other leaks that appear to be captured with cameras from the beginning of the century. Beyond the above, it was not possible to see any cast members.

And talking about the actors who will appear in the series of The last of us, this week Variety revealed another top-tier signing. We talk about the Australian Anna torv, whom you may remember for his appearance in the excellent Mindhunter (Netflix) or Fringe (Fox). Torv will be responsible for playing Tess, a key piece in the narrative, as she was responsible for Ellie and Joel getting to know each other. From here on, the rest is a dangerous adventure for both characters.

The bad news, however, is that at least in the video game Tess’s participation is brief. We will have to wait for the premiere of The last of us to see if the adapted script will allow him to appear in more scenes. For their part, the actors Murray Bartlett and Con O’Neill to play Frank and Bill, respectively. Finally, it was recently confirmed that Jeffrey Pierce to play Perry, a totally new character who did not appear in either game. The interesting thing is that Pierce participated in the first title lending his voice to Tommy.

The rest of the cast of The last of us It is made up of Pedro Pascal (Joel), Bella Ramsey (Ellie), Gabriel Luna (Tommy), Nico Parker (Sarah) and Merle Dandridge (Marlene). For the moment we don’t have a release dateHowever, recent information indicates that it will wait until the end of 2022, as the filming will last for a year.