In the middle of this year, Capcom launched Resident Evil: Village, the latest title of the well-known survival-horror franchise of the Japanese company, managing to gain the praise of both international critics and the general public, as it has been demonstrated in the numerous nominations that it has had for the title to the GOTY awards of different magazines.

Although only a few months have passed since the title hit the market, it seems that the company is already at work with the next installment of the franchise, which according to a leak would have the Resident Evil Apocalypse name.

Resident Evil Apocalypse details are leaked

In addition to the existence of the title, they have leaked numerous details from Resident Evil Apocalypse. Apparently new mechanics are currently being worked on never before seen in the franchise, and the title will be set in a ghost town where an investigation is underway.

As for the locations that we could visit, there would be places like forests, rivers and the city itself where the events would take place. The first of these sites would be really creepy, being necessary to obtain a map so as not to get lost in it. It is also ensured that the city would have a great lore, which would be connected to what was seen in other titles in the franchise.

Resident Evil Village has been the most completed game by the players of 2021

Apparently, the enemies would have a terrifying morphology, and would have the possibility of transforming their bodies into friendly NPCs, with the intention of attacking us when we least expected it. In addition, they would have an agility and power never seen before.

Finally, eThe most outstanding aspect of Resident Evil Apocalypse would be in its gameplay, It seems that we will find a gameplay that would combine Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil Outbreak, offering the possibility to force doors, block them, create barricades or use melee weapons that could be broken.