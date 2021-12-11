MINI is already working on the successor of the current generation in its electric version. What is known about it?

MINI, the company that is a subsidiary of the BMW group, has been working in its electric car division for some time. The objective is to bet in the coming years on the implementation of completely electric variants and, failing that, plug-in hybrids. It is expected, in fact, that most of your sales have any of this technology. This will also happen in the different variants offered by the brand since it decided to offer various types of bodies.

Certainly, we are facing a brand that has everything necessary to be a benchmark in sustainable mobility. Although very high-performance versions are available, cataloged as Cooper S or JCW, the brand is aimed mainly at the urban public. Yes, the dimensions of its vehicles have grown in large proportions compared to the previous alternatives, but the same philosophy is still maintained in order to maintain the status.

This makes this brand a clear target for electrification. The electricity market is condemned to be differential compared to fossil fuels and MINI is working in advance to achieve a transformation on time. The key to it is BMW, of course, but division i is also gaining prominence. Therefore, everything seems to anticipate that in the future the commitment to the versions with lithium ion batteries will increase.

Now, have you ever stopped to think about what a fully electric MINI potential will look like, thought to be that way from the beginning of its development? The current model It is built on the platform of a conventional variant. MINI is aware of the change that is taking place in this line and, therefore, already has some prototypes kept safely. Sometimes, however, images are leaked on particular models without any camouflage.

The best example of this is shown by the model that has been observed through a forum present, mainly, in Asian lands. More concretely, the discovery has occurred in China, one of the main markets for electric cars. What can be known about these types of leaks?

A leak that clears more variables about the future of the electric car

MINI will push forward its electrification plans in the coming years. Good proof of this is shown by the images shown below. The design of some of the elements of the car allow us to check how is it a fully electric versionplus other features worth taking a look at.

The first curiosity that draws the attention of the prototype can be observed in the grille. Have you ever wondered why electric cars don’t have the classic grille that has always characterized any internal combustion model? The key is in no need to cool the area in which the motor is located. The temperature, in an electrical block, does not require the existence of a solution that allows continuous air cooling.

As is logical, the electrical conversion has not involved major changes in terms of aesthetics and design. It is true that this technology raises other solutions, such as the fairing of the wheels or the introduction of additional elements to improve aerodynamics, but they are not observed, at least in this model. The provision of tires with a higher degree of coverage will be a reality, but it cannot be glimpsed at the moment.

The introduction of various electrical variants could be a reality

The model in question raises several questions for us. Will they dare with such a substantial change when it comes to the rear optics? If, finally, this proposal ends up being the definitive one, without a doubt, we would be before one of the generations that would introduce more changes to use. And, on the other hand, will there be several versions in terms of power and dynamic behavior in the electric version? The Cooper S anagram raises a question in this regard.

In the current electricity market, you can hardly find various alternatives in the electrical division of a specific model. If the lay, the changes are directly related to the size of the battery to offer a greater range of autonomy. What is not observed is the arrangement of several ranges of higher or lower power motors. Why? These types of products are not created to demonstrate driving skills.

We will have to wait a while yet to know if it is the original design of the next version of the MINI. And you, do you think that the aesthetics of this vehicle have been able to adapt to current standards?

