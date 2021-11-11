After much talk that this year we would not have Samsung Galaxy S21 FE due to problems with the microchips, the arrival seems to be confirming. Thanks to its passage through Geekbench this model has confirmed its existence, arrival on the market and that we will also have to wait until 2022 to see it.
This leads us to draw two conclusions, the first of which is that unfortunately we will have to wait longer, which we like the least. But the second is that there are just over 50 days until next year brings the Samsung smartphone value for money. A model that has been made to beg, but that promises a lot with all the filtered details.
Android 12 as a starting point
Samsung itself announced that the month of December will be when the brand’s smartphones receive the stable and definitive version of the update with the new operating system, as well as One UI 4. A series of changes that will bring many new features for the better smartphones that are already on the market and for the new Galaxy S21 FE what are we waiting for.
Among the information leaked by the Geekbench we verify that Android 12 will be standard in this model and therefore it will be one of the first to release the news in Samsung software. This leads us to combine it with other rumors that sound strongly and that is that we would see the smartphone during CES 2022, to which we are scheduled for next January 5. A great way to start the year.
The information also anticipates that the processor that this model will include would be the Exynos 2100, although there are still possibilities that it will reach some markets with the Snapdragon 888 chip. Regardless, the configuration points to a maximum of 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage, no microSD options. Other rumors of the new Samsung terminal also mentioning that we’ll see a curved-free 6.4-inch Amoled display alongside 120Hz to navigate through One UI our way. With triple lens, up to 64 Mpx, combined with wide angle and telephoto lens.