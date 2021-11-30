Leaked concept art about the Resident Evil 4 remake

As you probably already know, it is practically a fact that Capcom is working on a remake for Resident Evil 4. It has not yet been officially confirmed, but there is already enough evidence to take it for granted and now we can add a new concept art that has been leaked and that belongs to one of the characters of this future remake.

DC Douglas, voice actor of Albert wesker, apparently leaked the appearance that this villain will have in the remake of Resident Evil 4.

Since this image was leaked, Douglas posted the following in Facebook:

“I didn’t say anything, I didn’t post anything, and I’ve said several times that I’m not under contract with Capcom, Resident Evil 4 or anything. I won’t go into any more details about Resident Evil 4 because I have two cats that really need my attention. “

Rumors about this remake began to circulate since last year, when sources close to Capcom confirmed that the Japanese company was working on an unannounced project related to the saga of Resident Evil.

Editor’s note: Capcom is definitely very busy working on Resident Evil. After all, almost every recent installment in the franchise has enjoyed tremendous success with users, so it would make sense to continue working on these remakes.

Via: Eurogamer