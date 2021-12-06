As most of you know, after several major leaks, Ubisoft announced in August the new Assassin’s Creed Infinity, a title that will be completely different from what has been seen in recent years and that everything seems to indicate that it will be a massive online game, with independent stories, where Ubisoft Quebec as leader of the development will be accompanied by Ubisoft Montreal. This new formula aims to exceed the expectations of fans who have been asking for a more cohesive approach, where different stories or games will make sense of each other.

Although, a few months ago, the details of some of the alleged standalone stories in Assassin’s Creed Infinity, which would have a very similar tone to the Helix stories at the beginning of Asssassin’s Creed Unity. But now, a leak via Reddit would have revealed Assassin’s Creed Titans, a new Monster Hunter-style cooperative Assassin’s Creed game.

A new open-world Assassin’s Creed is in development

Leaked Assassin’s Creed Titans, a new game of cooperative Assassin’s Creed in the style of Monster Hunter

The decision was made at the end of 2019, it started as his own fantasy idea where the main inspirations were the success of HZD and MHW. Once fully approved, the concept morphed into a cooperative 4p spin-off of Assassin’s Creed, which will be integrated into AC Infinity. The story centers on a special group of assassins, the mission is to travel through time, both in historical and legendary places, and hunt fantastic and mythical creatures to find an ultimate beast. Main social hub with vendors and players, where users will choose missions and navigate to different locations. The maps are hunting grounds, but they also contain NPCs and side quests. Human enemies and smaller monsters too. Some locations and many assets are taken from the main CA series. The progression is based on building monster teams, but the game will also have skill trees and character levels. Big focus on the endgame routine, but that part is still fully in progress.

It looks interesting that in addition to possible stories within Assassin’s Creed Infinity, we also have games like this supposed Assassin’s Creed Titans. Even so, we remind you that none of this is official, and we will have to take it as such. From SomosXbox we will keep you informed with any news in this regard.