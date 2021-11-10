Leaked art about the canceled Arkham Knight sequel

A couple of years ago a sequel to Batman: Arkham Knight, which apparently would have as its protagonist Damian Wayne. A few additional details about the project have been revealed since then, and earlier today, one of the concept artists who worked on the title revealed new concept arts that show us more about this canceled title.

Goran Bukvic, conceptual artist, was the one who revealed these new images that you can see below:

The game was codenamed “Project Sabbath “ and it was being developed by the people of WB Games Montreal. As I told you before, the project was canceled in favor of Gotham Knights, which will be available next year.

Outside of these images we have no additional details, but it seems that Bruce Wayne, or at least an old version of it, would be present in the title besides that Damian he no longer looks like a teenager. Sadly, we will never know what this title would have been like.

Editor’s note: It is a pity that Arkham Knight is not going to have a direct sequel, although at least Rocksteady gave a good ending to the story of this hero. It’s funny that the Suicide Squad game is set in this same universe, so maybe there we have a clue as to what really happened with Batman, but obviously that will not be the focus of the story.

Via: ComicBook