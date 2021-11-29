The famous collaboration Fortnite x Jordan is about to return to the battle royale, according to a new leak, players will be able to enjoy the special aspects of this collaboration on Monday, November 29, 2021, the collection brings with it some aspects for male and female characters.

Leaked by a well-known data miner, the collaboration returns to Fortnite after a few months of being in the Item Shop. The colaboration Fortnite x Jordan is easily one of the most popular of Epic gamesWhen it first appeared in the store, players did everything they could to get it.

As mentioned by the content leaker, the collaboration Fortnite x Jordan will be back from November 29, skins that include character skins, pickaxe and backpack, will be available for something like a week, this if Epic decides to give it an extra couple of days.

Players who want to get the familiar aspects of this popular collaboration, all they have to do is wait for the item store to update tonight, in addition, they will have to have at least 2,500 V-Bucks, the skins do not they are usually not cheap at all.