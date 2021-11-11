League of Legends: Wild Rift incorporates Caitlyn and Jayce with a new event, the two historic champions and protagonists of Arcane.

League of Legends is having some very active days, not only because of the launch of Arcane, his animated series in Netflix, but also for important updates in some games like League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Wild Rift is the version mobile of the game of Riot games, in it are the same characters as in the original game. However, this game does not have all the champions, but they are incorporated through events, such as Caitlyn and Jayce.

Both Caitlyn and Jayce are former League of Legends characters, as well as being the main protagonists in Arcane. On this occasion, this last point also led them to join the ranks of Wild Rift.

Caitlyn is a long-range marksman with great mobility. In addition, according to the description of the official League of Legends site, its greatest virtue is intelligence; that allows you to set traps for bandits from City of Progress.

Jayce, meanwhile, is a wrestling champion who possesses a hammer that can change shape. In this way, he can be a melee attacker or attack from afar by turning his hammer into a Arcane Hextech Cannon.

The two champions are available from this moment with their respective skins. On the side of Caitlyn we find her with her appearance Headhunter, while Jayce will be available with Brighthammer jayce, D&D-themed.

Both Caitlyn and Jayce can be obtained thanks to the Hextech event, where players will have to complete different missions. After completing everything, we will get XP available to exchange for prizes, those of level 10 being some of the champions.

The event of Hextech Heist It will be available until November 28, the deadline when players can complete all 20 missions to get the champions. However, you can buy them in the store for 5,500 Blue motes or 725 Wild Cores.

