Riot Games and Epic Games have reached an agreement so that the games League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, and Valorant are available to download via the Epic Games Store. When you get any of these free games, the Riot client will be installed on the player’s computer, and can be used to directly access the games.

«Riot Games is one of the best developers in the world, as evidenced by the fact that they have created truly innovative video game franchises«, Has confessed Steve Allison, vice president and general manager of the Epic Games Store. «It is a pride that you have decided to partner with us to bring your titles to millions of new players via the Epic Games Store«.

The premiere of these games on the Epic Games Store coincides with the arrival of Jinx from League of Legends to Fortnite. Brandon Miao, Head of Cross-Product Experiences and Collaborations at Riot Games, explained that “Fortnite has managed to turn high-level entertainment and collaborative experiences into reality while remaining true to the idea of ​​offering players content that enrich their experience both in-game and outside of it, and that is something we admire.«.

In addition to the arrival of these games and the collaboration with Fortnite, Riot Games has confirmed that it is still possible to expect more from its collaboration with Epic Games, because throughout this month the call will continue to be celebrated Riot X Arcane, an event with which the company celebrates the launch of Arcane, the Netflix animated series. The premiere of the first episodes will take place on November 7. The second act will be available a week later, on November 13, while the third can be seen from November 20.