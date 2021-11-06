Riot Games presents the first Hextech exhibition of League of Legends, which carries the inventions and surprises of Arcane to cities around the world

On the occasion of the next premiere of Arcane, first animated series based on the universe of the popular video game League of Legends Coming to Netflix on November 7, six cities around the world will host the first Hextech expo this month, which will bring the technological advancements of the Piltover of Arcane to the real world.

Piltover, known as the City of Progress in the world of Arcane and League of Legends, has managed to harness the power of magic through hextech to create a vast repertoire of incredibly powerful, improbably real, and fervently coveted technology that could wreak havoc if it fell into the wrong hands.

The hextech exhibition, which opened yesterday in Paris, will also visit London, Madrid, Istanbul, Singapore and Los Angeles to offer a connected experience to all fans. Before the opening evening, visitors to each venue will get a glimpse of the incredible technology in the windows, which also offers interaction options.

In the words of the Riot spokesperson, “I don’t want to gag you, but we believe that our stores will destroy all people’s a priori conceptions of hextech. We really want to share with you what we have planned for the end of each venue ».

Town Showcase Paris November 4 – November 7 London November 6 – November 9 Madrid November 8 – November 11 Istanbul November 11 – November 14 Singapore November 14 – November 17

But what is Hextec technology?

In case anyone is not familiar with this type of technology, Hextech has become a mainstay of the popular video game League of Legends, that we can also see in the new Netflix animated series, Arcane.

Within the universe of League of Legends, the term hextech is used to refer to the fusion of magic with technology, resulting in objects of great power. The city of Piltover together with the suburban district of Zaun are the two regions where hextech technology is most present. There are numerous champions that use hextech elements to become stronger, but Riot Games introduced this origin in Master Tactics with Camille, Jayce, Vi, and Jinx.

Hextech Origin activates with two champions and improves when you have all four. This origin is used to nullify the objects that the enemy champions have equipped, giving a slight advantage at the beginning of the game, since it has a limited duration. With two hextech champions, there are two random items on the opposing team that are rendered useless at the start of combat. In case of having four, the number of disabled objects increases to two.

This ability offers a way to face combat with some composition that makes the fight impossible, such as those with Rapid Fire. It also allows you to nullify items that have a high impact at the beginning of the game, such as the Herald of Zeke or the Medallion of the Solari. Its usefulness, a priori, is greater in the last turns, where practically all players already have their champions equipped. However, it would not be surprising to see some change in this origin during the next few weeks, altering the number of affected objects or the duration of the cancellation.

About Arcane

Arcane delves into the precarious balance between the wealthy city of Piltover and the sordid and downtrodden Zaun. The tension between both city-states is exacerbated, on the one hand, due to the creation in Piltover of something called Hextech that allows anyone to control magical energy, and, on the other, of a new drug in Zaun called Shimmer that transforms humans. into monsters. The rivalry between the two cities divides families and friends as Arcane brings to life the relationships that shape some of the famous champions of League of Legends, like Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce and Viktor. The animated series, based on the environment that serves as the background to the game League of Legends, presents a complex world where moral decisions abound, with impressive animation and a narrative brimming with intrigue.