The year 2021 is coming to an end, so the different video on demand platforms have left the best for this final stretch. One of the series that responds to that description is Arcane: League of Legends, a fiction of Netflix and Riot Games that brings to the small screen the story of some of the most beloved characters from the popular MOBA and that is having a magnificent reception both by fans and by those newcomers to the saga. In that sense, today we tell you what day each episode premieres from Arcane: League of Legends on Netflix so you can know exactly when to expect the next installment.

Episode 1: Available Now

Episode 2: Available Now

Episode 3: Available Now

Episode 4: November 13

Episode 5: November 13

Episode 6: November 13

Episode 7: November 20

Episode 8: November 20

Episode 9: November 20

As you can see, Netflix has opted for a peculiar method of publication in three waves of three episodes each. The cadence is one week between each of them and the chosen day of the week is Saturday. As it is, this Saturday The next three episodes will be available, while the three that will close the first season of Arcane: League of Legends will have to wait until the following Saturday.

Arcane tells us the story of two sisters who fight on opposite sides in a world full of magic, intrigue and technology. So far the reception of this work based on the lore of League of Legends has been garnering great reviews, although we will have to wait for the rest of the episodes to see how it continues.