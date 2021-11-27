League of Legends: how to get all four Arcane skins for free

We tell you how to unlock Arcane skins in League of Legends for free. Every detail in this note!

Riot games celebrates the premiere of Arcane, the series of Netflix based on League of Legends, with four free skins for all users who meet a requirement. We tell you what you have to do, next!

How to unlock all four Arcane skins in League of Legends

With a story based on the universe of League of Legends, it would be a waste that Riot Games do not wear skins from the series Netflix to his star video game. Luckily, the developer released four totally free skins until December 10 for all users who meet a requirement.

To unlock the skins of Arcane on League of Legends, you will have to simply win a game or play three games, which can be standard, qualifying or ARAM. Later, they will be available to buy in the MOBA store at a price of 975 Riot Points, a currency that is obtained with real money. Players who own one of the four champions offered by Riot games, they can be exchanged for Blue Essence, which are used to obtain champion tokens.

On League of Legends, Jinx and Caitlyn are ADCs, a qualification for those characters who focus on ranged attacks and who tend to fulfill a supporting role over everyone else. For his part, Jayce is quite a versatile character with melee and ranged attacks, while Vi is more of the bruiser type.

Arcane: one of Netflix’s most successful animated series in 2021

The Serie Arcane from Netflix premiered at the beginning of November and quickly became one of the most successful animated series of the year: it presents us with a growing conflict between Piltover and Zaun in the wake of the rise of Hextech, a technology capable of controlling magical energy.

So much Riot games What Netflix they have already confirmed the development of a second season. “We are more than happy with the positive response to the first season of Arcane” said Fortiche, the animation studio for the series. “We are working hard with the creative wizards at Riot and Fortiche to deliver our second season.” Christian linke and Alex Yee will return to the address, with the voices of Hailee steinfeld as I saw, Ella Purnell as Jinx and Katie leung as Caitlyn Kiramman.

