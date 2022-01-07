League of Legends: guide to know how and when each championship that qualifies for MSI will be this first half of the year

The first League of Legends tournaments start this January 10. Europe, Asia and America as main. We tell you all the duels in this guide!

The legends return to League of Legends, especially to the summoner’s rift, after a few months of reassurance and training. The official Spring tournaments of Riot to earn a place at Mid-Season International (M: YES).

The regions Europe, Korea and China They already have dates for the return to the spring clashes and North America will have his championship Lock-in just like last year. For other regions the date for their return is still awaited, as in the case of the Latin America ALL or Japan that we know that in February they would return to action.

What will the calendar be like

While the LCS Spring Season will start a little later without a specific date, the North American region has a snack for us with him Lock in, which will start on January 14. It will be a tournament where the 10 best in the area will play the championship they own Team Liquid, last champion of the tournament after beating Cloud9 last year. Made up of two groups of five teams, the best four will play playoffs. In the quarterfinals to the best of 3 (Bo3), then in the semifinals and final to the best of 5 (Bo5).

In Europe they will start the LEC Spring Season, The same day, January 14, in a tournament type double robin, where a round trip league is played that leaves the first four in a bracket of winners. There they will face each other in a Bo3 to decide the first semifinalists, then a Bo5 to have the finalist who will cross the winner of the bracket of losers. East looser bracket It will be made up of the fifth Y sixth classified team, who will play a tie of Bo3 among them. The winner will play against the loser of the first match of the bracket of winners. The winner of that duel will go on to play against the second loser from the same bracket. Then that winner he lost the semifinal against and finally reach the final against the winner of the winners bracket. Yes, there was no more complex.

And is it also played on the other side of the meridian?

China is power with its LPL Spring Season and its legendary teams. Will start on January 10, in about a week, with your Simple Robin, a system similar to double Robin but facing each other only once against a Bo3. The qualifiers are a little “easier” to explain, from position 7 to 10 a direct elimination will be played to a Bo5. Both winners will face the fifth and sixth team in the table and the same is repeated with the 3rd and 4th. In round 4 the process is repeated with first and second place to crown the first runner-up. The losers will battle each other to get to the second runner-up and, finally, the LPL champion.

Korea is not far behind and the LCK Spring Season will start this 12th of January, a little before NA Y EU. It is one of the tournaments that views has historically on Twitch, which will also use the same system as in Europe, the Double Robin. We will see if the current champions, DWG KIA will keep their title or one of the other mythical teams like T1 or Gen.G will be able to remove the crown to avoid and his fifth triumph in the LCK.

From now on, we know that we are going to have to wait a little longer for the LVP Argentina. While the LVP Spain will return with his Super League what will this start January 10 with the incorporation of KOI, The team of Ibai Y Pique submitted a month ago. In addition, the initiative of the Barcelona who created his team to League of Legends, while the rest of the squads come mainly from teams the first with their academies, as is the case of Fnatic TQ Y G2 Artic.

