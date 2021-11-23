League of Legends: all about Arcane season 2 and Project L, a fighting game in the LoL universe

Riot Games announced the second season of Arcane and introduced new details about Project L, a tag team fighting game.

All about the second season of Arcane, the Netflix series based on League of Legends

After its premiere in early November, Arcane quickly became one of the most watched series of Netflix and an adaptation that fans of League of Legends Like New Viewers – Focuses on the strained relationship between the city of Piltover and the Zaun district for mastering the production of Hextech technology, which is used to control mystical energy.

“We are more than happy with the positive response to the first season of Arcane” said Fortiche, the animation studio behind Arcane. “We are working hard with the creative wizards at Riot and Fortiche to deliver our second season.” The new season of Arcane will have Christian linke and Alex Yee in the direction, with the voices of Hailee steinfeld (Saw), Ella Purnell (Jinx) and Katie leung (Caitlyn Kiramman).

Project L – A Tag Team Fighting Game from Riot Games

Since its presentation in 2019, few details have been received from Project L, Nevertheless, Riot games confirmed that it is still in development and “We reached a very promising point.”

“Our goal is to design a video game whose excellent quality is totally liked by those players who love this style of games and who can play it for years or even decades” said the creators of Project L, which is presented as a tag team title in which we can create and lead a team made up of two champions.

For those who wish to explore the playable and artistic section of the game a little more, a new video preview was published, although its creators make it clear that “We still need to build a full roster of champions, design the stages, add menus and UI, and create ranked systems, among other things.”

There is no release date for either of the two productions announced by Riot Games.

