Arcane: League of Legends by Riot Games for Netflix it could be mistaken for a minor product. Or even a strategic addition of promotion and publicity for the popular MMORPG game. But in reality, the Netflix series is much more of an origin story that aspires to independence from a spin-off production. It is also a brilliant tribute to the legion of fans that made League of Legends in a milestone in the history of videogames.

With its sophisticated, elegant, deep air and meticulous visuals, Arcane: League of Legends It is a box of mysteries. The series analyzes and expands the world of the franchise, but takes it into a narrative space. The almost boundless universe of its peer in the game world has a place in neat story arcs. Also an approach to the path of the game as a cultural phenomenon. The series does not forget the origin that sustains it and also insists on evolving towards a sense of its own narrative.

It’s remarkable how the show makes the right decisions by creating a robust origin story for its characters. At the same time, he maintains an elaborate view on the source material that allows him to expand the view in several different directions. Arcane: League of Legends it is much more than a circumstantial addition to a larger story. It is a lavish version of a complex world that takes advantage of the narrative place from which it comes.

Fleeing gender clichés

The Netflix series manages to avoid the usual traps in similar shows and create the essential condition for any adaptation. Can be understood, enjoyed and analyzed by both devoted and neophyte players. This dual quality turns the plot –a path of the hero of singular beauty– into a story with its own power. But what is even more important, with an added vitality that surprises with its effectiveness.

As it advances, Arcane: League of Legends makes it clear that your goal is to create insight into the story you tell. Of two girls abandoned to the fateful encounter between two champions. The series has a sense of spectacularity that is supported by its animation and an intuitive script that leaves no loose ends. Little by little, the story adds elements and grows in itself to reach a rapid maturity. It will be a considerable surprise for players to find their characters turned into complex, three-dimensional beings. For the casual viewer it will be a refreshing second look at a painful journey towards atonement.

Whatever way you understand Arcane: League of Legends there is a considerable advantage. It is a production designed and sustained to feed on its abundant codes and subplots. To integrate, perhaps in subsequent seasons, the elements of a powerful mythology. A journey that in the first season Arcane: League of Legends, is just beginning to be glimpsed.

‘Arcane: League of Legends’, a world in full formation

The first chapter of Arcane: League of Legends is entirely dedicated to the origin story of Vi and Jinx, sisters and champions. The emblematic characters of the saga have a prominent place in the series; furthermore, they are an integral point in your argument. Both are the pillars of this clever and daring restructuring of the League of Legends universe. The script endows both characters with a marked personality and retains its highest points.

Survivors, bound by a complex emotional bond and also tied together towards an inevitable destiny, travel a parallel path. If something surprises from the first chapters of the series, it is the way in which the relationship is reinforced and rethought. From the Vi who supports and protects Jinx, the relationship becomes intellectually, emotionally, and visually demanding. The production takes the relationship between the two as a speculation about how the rest of the characters will evolve.

And it achieves an analytical look at the way in which each of them must interact to understand themselves as a mirror reflection. The two sisters, dejected, victims and finally symbols, are something more excuses to show the well-known world of League of Legends. Are expressions of a myth that fans know to its fullest extent, so in one way or another they are guides on this tour.

As if that weren’t enough, the series takes as its setting Piltover, the prosperous and high-tech city of Runeterra. In the series it is the highest point of economic bonanza and prosperity. A sanctuary in full force that extends before the feet of a very young Vi with all its air of majestic threat. It also explores in detail the conflict with Zaun, his lower district and dark reverse. Surprising the way Arcane: League of Legends, manages to pose with some well-conceived scenes, the darkness of a place sustained by its horrors. So much so that it is inevitable that the series asks intelligent questions About decay, fear and doom

Arcane: League of Legends it also analyzes the close, complicated and subtle relationships between magic and technology. He does it in the same tone and concept of the Saga, but giving it a neat almost mythological context. The story of the characters little by little is threaded with a universe that has its own dynamics. Both at the same time, they give the series its hardest, most emotional and best-narrated moments.

Time and all eyes to the future

Undoubtedly, the first episodes of Arcane: League of Legends they are destined to build and sustain whatever will come next. The story, which apparently begins with a simple and enveloping rhythm, very soon opens doors to unknown places. From the fourth episode it is evident that the balance of forces, battles, fights and rivalries changes completely. And that transformation will be essential for brilliant narrative performance of a series that has the curious mission of introducing elements with care.

Little by little, the world created by millions of fans in League of Legends begins to show itself in its impeccable adaptation. And this is perhaps the most sincere and exciting tribute for a generation of players who have created a unique phenomenon. If there is one thing to say about the series, it is that just as Riot promised, Arcane: League of Legends it is a tribute. It is a recognition of the passion of several generations of players. Perhaps its highest and most powerful point in the middle of an epic story that sustains something greater.