

Dec 12, 2021 at 7:40 PM CET



Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG host AS Monaco on matchday 18 of Ligue 1 and will do so with a kit for the occasion: With a gold-colored silkscreen, the French team pays tribute to Leo Messi, recent winner of the Ballon d’Or. He has won it up to seven times, the one that most in the history of the award given by France Football.

Today we will wear a special number in honor of the #Golden Ball by Leo Messi ✨🇦🇷#PSGASM pic.twitter.com/VVFh5bN1dh – Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_espanol) December 12, 2021

The French, who They are already in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League and dominate with an iron fist in Ligue 1, they face a key match against a direct rival and they will do so with an exclusive shirt for the occasion. In this way, the Argentine star will have his particular tribute after imposing himself at the Paris gala emphatically ahead of Lewandowski and Jorginho.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men face AS Monaco in the Parc des Princes with the intention of reinforcing their leadership: they currently march in first position with 42 points and a 10-point lead over Olympique Marseille, the second classified. So far they have signed 13 wins, three draws and just one loss.