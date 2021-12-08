We can empirically verify that people are overwhelmed and denote fragility, anxiety and misunderstanding of reality, which does not have a linear behavior. However, the human being, surprises with his abilities to respond to it; especially if it is known with unique, unrepeatable and singular capacities. A free being and in society who puts the best of himself at the service of others, to contribute positively to the environment in which he operates.

These skills are tools to allow your progress, help to face complex environments, facilitate the adoption of new ways of doing and new technologies.

Let us consider some of them that, together with technical knowledge, allow us to respond to the trends and scenarios that are presented:

– Train and perfect relational collaborative leadership: Open-mindedness, teamwork, active listening, closeness and empathy with others will allow us to understand complexity, complete our perception of reality and, based on the meaning and purpose of the organization, guide it to growth.

Along with these skills, the implementation in the company of tools, platforms and formal dynamics of relationships between people that facilitate and seek safe spaces to learn from others, detect signs of success or deviation in our decisions and incorporate them as learning into the strategy is valuable. and business structure.

With these “inputs” of collective intelligence and collaborative leadership, we seek more than to get it wrong soon, to get it right quickly.

– Train and perfect the digital disposition and ability: PWC points out in the document: Technology at work empowers, satisfies and connects (2018), that “in today’s world human beings not only use technology, we have a relationship with it.” In this sense, it should not surprise us how it modifies our way of relating, of moving in the world and in business.

However, the speed of events overwhelms us. Building continuous learning ability, personal and collective disposition in a safe and inclusive environment with respect to technology, will make work simple and interesting.

The same document affirms that the majority of Mexicans recognize that technology in their work commits them, makes them efficient and focused, in addition to that they consider it helps them to work better with others, and they are willing to invest time to develop related skills and learn New applications.

Companies play an important role in enabling and fostering the necessary culture, tools and personal behaviors in their interest groups, communicating the business strategy related to this issue and, where appropriate, re-inventing their model supported by this disposition of their collaborators.