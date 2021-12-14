Madrid has been decked out for a little over weeks to celebrate Christmas. And in the heights, winter terraces shine like never before. If you are looking for a terrace to make a different plan, the hotel terrace Innside by Melia Madrid Gran Vía it is a fantastic option.

The new place to be From the capital, Le Tabernier, has everything ready so that everyone can continue to enjoy all the best of the old port taverns of the popular Marina Coruña in the heart of Gran Vía this winter.





This central 500-square-meter terrace, located on the roof of the Innside by Melía Madrid Gran Vía Hotel, is one of the largest rooftops on Gran Vía. And it has been equipped to combat the cold with windbreaker glass, heaters and blankets and enjoy of the Madrid sky and the views of the capital during the winter months.





An ideal place to have fun and have a drink outdoors with friends to the rhythm of the best music, enjoying an extensive menu of spirits and cocktails, as well as informal dishes.





Like a large sailing ship, Le Tavernier is divided into different areas (designed by Iván Cotad’s Strategic interior design studio), among which we find a large bar, a stage for events, different tasting areas and spaces to let yourself be carried away by all its atmosphere in a calmer and more relaxed way and, even, an intimate area called “Ágora”.

In the decoration, the presence of wood and natural materials stands out, as well as the abundant vegetation to give a very natural air to the terrace. The wooden floors want to evoke the deck of an old sailboat, and fabric awnings emulate ship sails. There is also no lack of luminous garlands with chains of light bulbs, or a sign made with fishing nets to finish giving that sailor touch to the terrace.





This Madrid rooftop shares philosophy and name with its brother from Coruña, a popular pub located in the Marina. Le Tavernier’s story is inspired by a sailor named Breixo that, after sailing for decades, decides to stay on land and bring with him all the culture that he has acquired throughout so many voyages.

