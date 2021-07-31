Yesterday it was announced that Scarlett Johansson had sued Disney for violation of her contract with the movie Black widow. Here it was mentioned that the tape was going to be released only in theaters, and its arrival at Disney + not only affects the actress’s salary, but also breaks with the previously established. Now, the lawyer of the person who played this MCU character has responded strongly before the accusations by Disney.

Following the release of Johansson’s lawsuit, Disney responded with the following message:

“There is no merit in this accusation. The lawsuit is especially sad and heartbreaking because of its callous disregard for the horrific and lingering global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. “

For his part, John Berlinski, Scarlett Johansson’s lawyer, has responded strongly to aggressive comments from Disney. Here he reaffirms that the mouse company violated the contract with the actress, and defends his client after the accusations of this company. This was what he commented:

“I want to refer to the statement of the Walt Disney Company, issued in response to the lawsuit filed yesterday against it by our client Scarlett Johansson. They have shamelessly and falsely accused Ms Johansson of being insensitive to the global COVID pandemic, in an attempt to make her look like someone they and I know she is not. Scarlett is extremely proud of the work that she and all of Marvel’s actors, writers, directors, producers, and creative team have been a part of for more than a decade. This lawsuit was filed as a result of Disney’s decision to violate Scarlett’s contract. They have deliberately shifted the income and profit stream to the Disney Plus side, leaving the artistic and financial partners out of their new equation. That’s it, pure and simple. Disney’s direct attack on his person [Scarlett Johansson], and everything else that they implied, falls short of the company that many of us in the creative community have worked with successfully for decades. “

Thus, it is more than clear that this legal conflict goes on for a long time. Neither Disney nor Scarlett seem to be in a position where they will let the other win this case. At the moment it is unknown what the impact of this case will be, not only within the MCU, but for Disney and the companies that decide to release films simultaneously in cinemas and streaming services.

Recall that the demand arises, since Scarlett Johansson’s salary was determined by the performance of Black widow only in theaters, so a Disney + release won’t make the actress money, something she disagreed with. Along with this, rumors indicate that Emma Stone, by Cruella, and Emily Blunt, for Jungle cruiseThey are also considering Disney for similar issues.

