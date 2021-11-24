While all the spotlight is on what’s happening at Activision Blizzard and the possible repercussions on its CEO, Bobby Kotick, a new lawsuit is filed. They reveal from Axios, that Emma Majo, former security analyst at PlayStation, has sent the legal text against the company this past Monday in California.

Majo’s main claim is the gender discrimination and unfair dismissal after filing a formal complaint with the company. One of the steps you intend to accomplish with the admission of the lawsuit is to create a class action lawsuit on behalf of the women who have worked for PlayStation in recent years. You can read the lawsuit through this link.

The stories that Majo presents to defend his position since his arrival at the company in 2015 are different, based on the fact that one of his superiors refused to address any woman, including her. According to his testimony, his manager only responded to requests sent through a man. In addition, she was never promoted despite her requests to different superiors.

The lawsuit continues, stating that Majo heard different comments among those in charge underestimating the problems of women, something that did not happen with men. In fact, he points out that From the human resources department, resistance was presented to promote women workers, claiming not to have the necessary knowledge for the new position and without having taken a test to verify it.

Finally, in 2021 Majo filed the aforementioned complaint and it was immediately responded to with the dismissal letter. The reason for it is that Sony was eliminating the department in which she worked, something that Majo denies, since he explains that she was not part of that department.

“Sony discriminates against female employees, including women and those who identify themselves as women, in compensation and promotion and subjects them to a predominantly male work culture,” the lawsuit states, which alleges a violation of the State Equal Pay Law. United. The former analyst, together with her lawyer, has detailed that these alleged Sony practices are extended to all levels of the company, including those of higher rank.