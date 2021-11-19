A handful of centrist Democrats wanted a full analysis from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) to clarify the price of the package before accepting the vote.

The CBO expects to complete that work on Friday. Most likely, then, the plan will be put to a vote that night or the next day, although some Democrats are pressuring their colleagues to vote as early as Thursday.

Control inflation

Even if the House of Representatives passes the bill this week, the road ahead will be bumpy, as the Senate will propose new language and may not vote on it until December or even January.

Democratic senators cannot lose a single vote within their party because the Upper House is split 50-50. For this reason, each of the legislators on this bench has in fact a veto power over any law as long as the Republicans remain united.

On the one hand, progressives in both houses are pushing for a national paid maternity leave program and further expansion of health benefits, although the latest inflation data could hurt those efforts.

On the other hand, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, who has positioned himself as the biggest obstacle facing the Democratic caucus in getting the legislation to the table of Biden, has indicated that it is opposed to maternity leave, one of the most popular points of the package.

In addition, Manchin has argued that Democrats should curb spending until inflation is controlled.

“Our ‘Build Back Better’ law will help drive long-term economic growth through higher productivity and workforce growth, and will not add inflationary pressures to the economy,” the vice president said in a statement. Kamala Harris, responding to this argument.