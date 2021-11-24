Unexpected brand promotions, especially when they are made from the competition field, are bad experiences that most of the time end in social conversation on networks, where mistakes are paid with negative trends or, on the contrary, they become unexpected campaigns. The case that occurred with the host Laura G promoting Televisa in Come the joy, Azteca program, is proof of these errors that occur unexpectedly.

These cases become important cases of how a mistake exhibits the rivalry between two companies, but more importantly, how this happens within the competition, where some brands follow very strict protocols in terms of giving the wrong mentions.

The unexpected mention of Laura G

Azteca and Televisa are the leading television stations in Mexico and therefore there is an unwritten rivalry between the two that is evidenced by all kinds of controversies, such as news of vetoes for talent or the use of them as a competition strategy when they make a career in one. of these companies and are hired by the rival company.

In the midst of this scenario, the unexpected mention that Laura G made of Televisa in an Azteca program has occurred, this being an unexpected action by a personality who at the time starred in the controversy of the Green Party influencers.

The events occurred during a dynamic known as “Guess the Character” within Venga la Alegría, in this dynamic one of the drivers has to guess which character his companions are talking about through clues, only one of these clues ended up being a promotion to Televisa programs.

The personality who touched Laura G to give clues was Omar Chaparro and he had the idea of ​​remembering that it was his ex-partner in Sabadazo, one of the most popular programs at the time, broadcast by Televisa, making the most advertising mention of the productions of the competition, in one of the high-rating programs that Azteca broadcasts today.

