Spotify has announced the launch of the paid podcast subscription in Spain. The company says that the objective is that podcasters can "have more control over how to monetize their content and publish exclusive content only for their paid subscribers on Spotify. "And, if you pay a subscription for a podcaster, he will receive that money in full.





In this highly competitive market for podcast platforms, Spotify wants to capture Spanish talent in this growing sector. This new measure aims to strengthen monetization options that the podcast creators have on the platform.

Do not forget that in Spain, according to a study done by Spotify itself in September 51% of respondents already listen to podcast from time to time, and 33% listen to podcasts quite often. It is a strong market and the audio platform is looking for ways to attract the creators of this content.

Apple Podcast with a similar service: since last spring it has had a paid subscription that offers benefits to users such as the opportunity to listen to content without advertising, access to extra content and to be able to access new series that will be broadcast on the platform but in advance, before the official launch.

Another novelty of Spotify is that will offer tools for creators to maximize their reach or they can offer greater advantages to their main followers. Creators who have their podcasts hosted on Anchor will be able to mark the episodes as subscriber exclusive and post them on Spotify to attract more attention from their audience.

It should be remembered that in 2019 Spotify bought Anchor and Gimlet Media for 340 million dollars with the objective, precisely, to reign in the business podcasts.

With today’s news, activating the paid podcast subscription model on Spotify will have no cost for creators and they will receive the income from the subscriptions in full (excluding payment processing fees). After two years of use of this functionality, it is planned to apply a rate of 5% on the subscription income.

These Spotify news land in 27 more countries of the world, the majority in Europe, but also in Oceania and Asia.