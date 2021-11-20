Launch trailer for the new Pokémon remakes

Fans have been waiting for years for remakes of the fourth generation of Pokemon, and the day has finally come. Yes, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are already available in the Nintendo switch. To celebrate its premiere, the Japanese company has presented us with a new trailer giving us an overview of both titles.

These games return us to the region of Sinnoh with a visual style improved to that of their respective versions of Nintendo DS, but also add a few new features that were not present in their original versions. For example, it will be possible to visit an exclusive island to capture Legendary Pokémon.

Of course, its launch was also accompanied by some controversy, particularly because of its visual style. Fans expected these remakes to look similar to Pokémon Let’s Go or Sword & Shield, but there are also many others who appreciate this chibi style.

Editor’s note: Unlike Sword & Shield, these remakes seem to have been better received by the community. Remember that there were many people willing to sabotage Sword & Shield, but in the end this strategy did not even work and both games sold a good number of copies during their launch.

Via: Nintendo