Going to the high-end QLEDs , we find this model with 1,500 nits of brightness, and with Mini LED technology. This Neo QLED also has HDMI 2.1 and a 120 Hz panel, with 576 local dimming zones. Its price is 1,029.99 euros, but Samsung has a cashback promotion on Neo QLED TVs, with 200 euros of return on the purchase of this model, so it remains at 829.99 euros.

Already entering the QLED We have one of the most advanced mid-range models without local dimming. This TV features a 55-inch 4K panel with 100% reproduction of the DCI-P3 color space. It has a 120 Hz panel with HDMI 2.1, and it reaches 1,500 nits of brightness. The price for this model is only 699 euros.

55-inch Samsung Smart TV. The AU8005 series is ideal for those who want a Smart tv with LCD panel with good image quality, but without spending too much money. This range has a multitude of functions, such as motion smoothing, contrast enhancement, and compatibility with HDR10 + content. Its price is 499 euros, and we can also get the 65-inch for 599 euros.

Philips 65OLED705 / 12

Already entering the OLED televisionsWe find this Philips model with a size of 65 inches, Ambilight, and Android TV as the operating system. It has Google Assistant and Alexa, as well as being compatible with all HDR standards. Its price is 1,329.99 euros.

Sony Bravia OLED KE55A8P

For a little less money we have this model of OLED TV from Sony with 55 inches, and it also uses Android TV as its operating system. It is compatible with Dolby Atmos sound, and its price is only 1,199 euros.

LG OLED OLED55C1-ALEXA

The best OLED Smart TV for value for money from LG. The C1 is the best TV we can buy without spending a lot of money, but we want to enjoy the best that OLED has to offer. This 2021 model features webOS 6.0, the α9 Gen4 processor, compatibility with HDR standards such as Dolby Atmos, 120 Hz panel, and HDMI 2.1. Its price is 1,239 euros.

LG OLED OLED48A1-ALEXA

If what you want is to have OLED at any price, and you don’t want to spend a lot, today you can get this entry-level model from LG, the cheapest we can buy today. It has a 48-inch panel, although the panel is 60 Hz and only has HDMI 2.0. Its price is 779.99 euros.

LG OLED65CX6LA

If what you want is a larger size, and you don’t mind that the TV is from last year, you have this model from the CX range for 1,569 euros.

Hisense A66G 2021 Series

From Hisense we have on offer two models of 55 and 65 inches of this range of televisions compatible with Dolby Vision, DTS Virtual X, and with integrated Alexa. It has the VIDAA U5 operating system, with apps like YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Movistar +, DAZN and many more. Its price is 499 euros for the 55-inch model, and 599 euros for the 65-inch.

BenQ TK800M – 4K UHD Projector

It is not a Smart TV, but it is 4K. If you want to enjoy a home theater experience, this BenQ projector is the one for you. It features 3,000 lumens, 96% reproduction of the Rec. 709 color space, and a projection size of up to 200 inches. Its price is 979 euros.

Listed items contain an affiliate link that reports a small commission to ADSLZone for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.