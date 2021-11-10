The next November 15 is scheduled to launch the game DChess. However, the sale of collectible boards is already available until November 12 to play. This was reported from the game’s official website.

DChess is a game that allows you to play chess, but under the philosophy of “Play to Earn” (P2E). As explained on the official website, an initial investment is not needed to generate income, and they stated that it is a “Free to Play” game.

“We created this system that rewards your stay and your effort. Each player, each style is unique, and we offer them the possibility that their boards and pieces, in the future, are also unique. That is why Introducing a board rarity system where each board will automatically become a collectible and highly coveted with a more than interesting value, “remarked those behind DChess.

“Millions of people play chess every day around the world without generating income, just for simple entertainment. With DChess that reality changes, since we propose an economic model for this classic game but maintaining the two original game modes: Classic and Blitz”, they added later.

Tokens

The DChess economy will be based on two tokens: the QUEEN and the KING. These will represent both the governance of the project and the in-game profit of each player.

NFT boards

The first possibility that users are given to obtain a DChess board is through the official NFTs pre-sale.

Those boards that are not sold in the pre-sale will be divided into four subsequent sales, in which the level of impurities in the board materials will be increased. This will give a special value to those boards of the first generations.

