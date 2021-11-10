The Bank of England and the UK Finance Ministry plan to launch a consultation on the possible implementation of a digital currency issued by the central bank as early as 2022.

In a statement on November 9, The Bank of England said the consultation on the digital pound with Her Majesty’s Treasury would consider design features, benefits and implications for users and businesses, as well as other pertinent matters. The results of the 2022 consultation will determine whether local authorities intend to move forward with the implementation of the central bank’s digital currency, or CBDC.

“If the results of this ‘development’ phase conclude that the arguments in favor of the CBDC are made, and that it is operationally and technologically robust, then the earliest date for the launch of a CBDC in the UK would be the second middle of the decade “, said the central bank.

The Bank of England added that “No decision has been made” on whether the UK will introduce a CBDC in the future. However, any digital pound project would aim to coexist with cash and bank deposits, rather than seek to replace them.

In April, the Bank of England and the Ministry of Finance created a task force with the aim of exploring the launch of a CBDC, including issues related to the design, as well as its possible implementation and operation in the UK. The Minister of Finance, Rishi Sunak, said in mid-July that local officials would consult on innovative reforms “to support the safe adoption of crypto assets and stablecoins” and explore the case of a CBDC in the country.

Although many of the countries with the largest economies in the world have not yet implemented a CBDC, some have started pilot tests. The rollout of the digital yuan in China continues with multi-region testing, with the country’s central bank reporting that there were more than 140 million individual accounts with the digital currency in October.

Keep reading: