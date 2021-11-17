Launch campaign to prevent eye damage in diabetic patients - Mundodehoy.com

LaSalud.mx .-The Mexican Society of Ophthalmology presented the campaign for the timely detection of ocular damage that includes free examination to low-income patients on the occasion of the World Diabetes Day which is celebrated on November 14.

The president of the Mexican Society of Ophthalmology, doctor Irma Miriam Zamudio Valderrama, comments that “it is a fight between all regarding the visual health of the diabetic patient. When the patient reports that his vision decreased, it is because the diabetic retinopathy is already advanced“, thus, “as soon as the patient is diagnosed with diabetes, he is treated by an ophthalmologist”.

Diabetic retinopathy is a complication of diabetes that affects the eyes. It is caused by damage to the blood vessels in light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye (retina). At first, diabetic retinopathy may have no symptoms or only mild vision problems.

“If you are diabetic and you control yourself, your complications will come late. But if you don’t control yourself, in a span of 3 or 5 years, complications will begin. The first point of affection is the retina.“

Consequently, Dr. Zamudio recommends going to the ophthalmologist every year to identify transitory changes in vision or other characteristic affectations of patients suffering from diabetes.

For her part, the doctor Vanesa Flores Peredo, president of the Mexican Association of Retina reinforced the message of the prevention of diabetic retinopathy with constant reviews.

The “Campaign for the Timely Detection of Eye Damage in Diabetes Patients”Will be held from November 15 to 20 in 31 states of the Republic. For this, all the Ophthalmology Colleges in the country have met to give free consultations to low-income patients, in which 2,500 ophthalmologists will participate.

Mexico City is not included in the campaign due to the number of inhabitants, since the consultations will be carried out in the private offices of the specialists. Thus, it seeks to avoid saturation and conglomeration problems in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

DZ