Many are the countries that want to be part of the WRC, but few get it. Even if the COVID-19 pandemic has shaken the World Cup calendar, causing transoceanic appointments to decline, hosting a World Rally Championship event is a complex task. They know it well in Latvia, a country that has knocked on the doors of the contest insistently in recent years without award. The Liepaja Rally came very close to making its debut in the WRC in 2020 in the whirlwind of calendar changes that caused the health crisis, but in the end the WRC promoter opted for other solutions. But nevertheless, the Nordic country does not give up and aspires to ascend from the European Rally Championship (ERC) to the World Championship in the 2024 season.

For that end, the organizers of the Liepaja Rally and the Government of Latvia have joined forces with the sole objective of bringing the WRC to the country. With government financial support and the state machinery pushing the Liepaja Rally bid, the event promoter wants not only to knock on the doors of the WRC, but to tear down and place himself at the center of the WRC Promoter’s radar. Estonia has already achieved it and now it is Latvia that wants to add its name to the list of countries that have hosted a World Cup event. The good taste in the mouth that the Liepaja Rally leaves in the ERC is the best letter of introduction, especially now that the organization of the continental series and the World Championship go hand in hand.

Raimonds strokss, the head of the organizing body of the Liepaja Rally has been in charge of confirming Latvia’s intentions and the firm objective of being part of the WRC in the short term: “It is difficult to describe in words what all of us who are behind the Liepaja Rally feel when we found out that we have taken such an important and big step forward in our goal of organizing a WRC round in Latvia. The decision taken by the Cabinet of Ministers to support the organization of the rally marks a moment that can be classified as historic for Latvian motorsport. The support of the Executive allows us to begin a more ambitious process of preparation to be in the WRC two years from now».