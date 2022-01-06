Great news for the entire Fortnite player community is that many of Twitch viewers will be able to enjoy amazing Fortnite games in the company of their favorite streamers, this in the Fortnite “Kings Cup”, which presents us, the first challenge for Fortnite creators and celebrities in Latin America.

Something that we find quite striking is that the Puerto Rican singer of the moment, Jay Wheeler (recently nominated for two Latin Grammys), will be the host of “Copa de Reyes”, so we can accompany him in the challenges of creators and celebrities from Fortnite.

The best of all is that the entire community of Twitch viewers in Latin America will join, as this event will bring together the top creators of gaming content, this January 6, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. MX / 20: 00 ARG.

To be able to enjoy the games in the company of your favorite content creators, you can enter the Jay Wheeler channel or through the streaming channel of your favorite creator. These are some of the creators who will accompany us in the “Copa de Reyes”:

Robleis (16M followers)

Barcagamer (1.9M followers)

Amablitz (332K followers)

Aldo Geo (414K followers)

PipePunk (1M followers)

BlendFreshon (245K followers)

ElDed (4.7M followers)

and many more!

In the “Copa de Reyes” there will be a prize pool of $ 20,000 USD for which the participants will fight not only in the Country Battle, but will also test their skill in Fortnite’s Creative Mode, so we can really enjoy an afternoon entertaining.