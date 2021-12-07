Meanwhile, the value of imports of goods would increase 32%, with an expansion of 20% in volume and 12% in prices.

By 2022, ECLAC estimated that the value of regional exports and imports of goods will grow by 10% and 9%, respectively, in the context of lower growth in the regional and world economies.

The recovery in trade in goods is supported by the increase in the prices of several of its main export commodities, the higher demand for imports in China, the United States and the European Union, and the recovery of economic activity in the region itself .

In terms of trade, hydrocarbon exporting countries would see an improvement of 15% this year, followed by exporters of agro-industrial products (Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay) and mining products (Chile and Peru).

“It should be noted that, although the prices of many basic products exported by the region are at high levels, there is no data to affirm that a new supercycle is being present,” stressed ECLAC.

The expected 35% increase in the value of exports to China is in line with “the structure of shipments to that country. These are made up almost exclusively of raw materials and processed natural resources, so their value increases due to the higher prices of those products. “

On the other hand, regional dependence on tourism far exceeds the world average, so the uncertainty about its reopening negatively affects the prospects for several economies, especially the Caribbean.

As of August, international tourist arrivals were still well below their peak in 2019.

With information from Reuters and EFE