Latin America has become fertile land for unicorns. The mythical figure, which designates companies with a valuation of more than $ 1 billion, is growing in the region and several companies are emerging to be part of this group given the favorable supply and consumption conditions.

“Consumption patterns are changing rapidly and the pandemic is a key factor. There is a democratizing component: access to the internet and smartphones, which creates a way to distribute products and services [de modo] much more efficient ”, says Fernando Lelo de Larrea, co-founding partner of ALLVP.

Today, more than 85 companies in the region have valuations in excess of $ 100 million, which could become unicorns on the road they travel. The only thing necessary to see them is a little time, says the investor, when referring to data from a study prepared by ALLVP.

“The sectors that have received the most investment and interest recently are fintech and logistics; However, the new generation of companies on the verge of becoming unicorns, the ‘soonicorns’, come from a diverse universe of industries. Opportunities to solve problems with technology, in short, are now everywhere ”, explains Federico Antoni, co-founder of ALLVP.

Of the firms taken into account by the investment fund, 38% correspond to the fintech sector; smart enterprise 13%; future of commerce 8%, logistics 8%; proptech 7%; healthtech 6%; foodtech 6%; smart cities 5%; insurtech 4%; HR 4% and edtech 2%, according to the study of the so-called soonicorns (startups with an estimated value of $ 100 million).

During the health contingency, consumers have been open to adopting various technologies, while there is an increase in the capital available nationally and internationally to promote ventures that allow them to obtain returns on investment.

The current advancement of entrepreneurship in the region dates back to a history of between 10 and 15 years, when the players of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, such as public sector actors, universities, accelerators and incubators, angel investors, to name a few, trusted a group of entrepreneurs.

A decade ago, Fernando Lelo de Larrea and his partner Federico Antoni founded ALLVP, a venture capital investment fund. During their trajectory, they have created more than 200 companies, invested in 25 startups and earned more than 100 million dollars in investments. One of the most successful stories was, in 2018, the case of Uber, with the acquisition of Cornershop for 400 million dollars.

“We are finding a certain very unique profile of companies and founders, with technical training, computer engineers, programmers, IT and systems experts, who are creating the products, and they are not just administrators,” explains Lelo de Larrea.

Additionally, most of the ventures historically have been exposed to international experiences, but with a degree of knowledge of the local market to understand what is required in Mexico, as well as an “enormous ambition” to build projects that truly influence and even change many lives.

Clip, Konfío Kavak and Bitso are part of the Mexican companies that recently surpassed the $ 1 billion barrier.

At the time, Cornershop was one of the unicorns in the region, which was powered by mutual funds like ALLVP. This year, the Chilean startup was acquired 100% by Uber, in a transaction valued at $ 3 billion.

“Companies like Kavak and Cornershop are encouraged to go to other countries […] They are beginning to go to the United States, Europe, Asia and that has a huge potential, because they are seeing Latin American talent creating truly global companies, and that is what justice these great valuations ”, says Fernando Lelo de Larrea.

Another factor that adds to seeing more unicorn companies is that international investment funds have turned their attention to the regional market. “We have to know how to accommodate ourselves between locals and internationals, to get the best of both worlds: local knowledge and consumer understanding, but, at the same time, get the best practices […] and there is much to learn from countries like the United States, which have much more experience ”.

Fernando Lelo de Larrea and Federico Antoni continue to do an almost academic task of spreading the importance of entrepreneurship and investment in Mexico and the region. They recently presented their audiobook Land of Unicorns on the Beek platform and hope to continue collaborating on new projects of this type.

“I feel very committed, because we must take care of what we have built [en el ecosistema emprendedor], since it seems to me that it is still fragile and inferior to what we can achieve. We have to do things well, because there is more at stake on the table ”, says Lelo de Larrea.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico