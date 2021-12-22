A few days after inadvertently contributing to Lewis Hamilton losing the Formula 1 World Championship, Nicholas Latifi has denounced the harassment and threats suffered by fans of the seven-time champion.

It already happened to Timo Glock in 2008, when he was overtaken on the last lap by Lewis Hamilton, who took a world title that for a few seconds became the property of Felipe Massa.

And it has happened again to Nicholas latifi, which on Sunday December 12 in Abu Dhabi suffered an accident on lap 53 of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and caused a turnaround in the outcome of the 2021 World Championship, passing this into the hands of Max Verstappen when everything seemed ready to crown again Lewis Hamilton.

Hate, abuse and threats on social media were not a surprise to me, it is the harsh reality of the world we live in right now

This has caused innumerable reactions from the British fans on social networks, which in the opinion of Williams’ Canadian driver has reached an inadmissible point. As a consequence, Latifi wanted to reflect on the internet abuse hoping to contribute their bit to a widespread problem.

Letter from Nicholas Latifi

Hi all,

I have purposely stayed away from social media to let things cool down after the events of the last race.

Much has been said about the situation that arose after my accident in Abu Dhabi. I’ve received thousands of messages on my social media accounts, publicly and through direct messages. Most have been supportive, but there has also been a lot of hate and abuse.

I’ve been trying to figure out the best way to handle this. Do I ignore it and continue? Or do I tackle it and make the problem bigger, something that sadly is a reality when you use social media?

This is not a hyphenated statement, rather I speak my mind in the hope that this might spark another conversation about online bullying and the drastic consequences it can have on people. Using social media as a channel to attack someone with hateful messages, abuse, and threats of violence is shocking.

Going back to racing weekend, as soon as the checkered flag fell, I knew how things were likely to play out on social media. The fact that I felt it would be better if I deleted Instagram and Twitter on my phone for a few days says everything we need to know about how cruel the online world can be.

Hate, abuse, and subsequent threats on social media they weren’t really a surprise to me as it’s just the harsh reality of the world we live in right now. I am no stranger to negative talk online, I believe that every athlete competing on the world stage knows that they are under extreme scrutiny.

But as we’ve seen time and again, in all sports, it only takes one incident at the wrong time for things to get completely out of proportion and bring out the worst in people, who are the so-called “fanatics” of the sport. What surprised me was the extreme tone of hatred, abuse and even death threats that I received.

Reflecting on what happened during the race, there was really only one group of people I needed to apologize to for dropping out: my team. I did it right after. Everything else that happened was out of my control.

Some people said he was racing for a position that didn’t matter with only a handful of laps remaining. But whether I’m competing for wins, podiums, points, or even last place, I’ll always give it my all down to the checkered flag. I’m just like any other driver on the grid in that sense. For people who don’t understand or don’t agree with that, that’s fine with me, you can have your opinion. But use those views to fuel hatred, abuse, and threats of violence, not only for me, but also for those closest to me, tells me that these people are not true fans of the sport.

Fortunately, I am comfortable enough in my own skin, and have been in this world long enough to be able to do a good job without letting any negativity take over. But I know I’m not the only one who thinks that a negative comment always seems to stand out the most, and sometimes it can be enough to drown out 100 positives.

People will have their opinions, and that’s okay. Having thick skin is a big part of being an athlete, especially when you are constantly in a position to be examined. But a lot of the comments I got last week crossed the line into something much more extreme. I am concerned about how someone else might react if this same level of abuse was ever directed at them. No one should let the activities of a vocal minority dictate who they are.

The events of the last week have made me see how important it is to work together to prevent this kind of thing from happening and to support those on the receiving end. I realize that it is unlikely that I will convince those who acted in this way towards me to change their ways, and they may even try to use this message against me, but it is correct to report this type of behavior and not remain silent.

To all the fans and people who supported me throughout this situation, I want to thank you. I have seen and read many of your posts and they are greatly appreciated. It’s good to know that I have so many people supporting me.

Sport is by its nature competitive, but it must bring people together, do not separate them. If sharing my thoughts and highlighting the need for action helps just one person, then it was worth it.

As we look forward to the New Year, I truly hope that my experiences after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will help reinforce that message, and my New Year’s goal is to find ways to support that process. Just be nice!

I want to wish you all Happy HolidaysKeep them safe, and I hope all of us are back to normal in 2022.

Nicky