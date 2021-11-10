Latest version of iTunes for Windows, do you have it updated?

As soon as you enter the iTunes application on your PC you will see that there is a top tool bar and just the last option that appears is called ‘Help’ Well, that’s where you have to click to bring up a window like the one you’ll see in the image.

It should be noted that in Mac computers This tool no longer exists as such, and since macOS 10.15 Catalina has been divided into several applications that collect its functions. Now, if you have a computer incompatible with this version, you will find the most recent version of iTunes in macOS 10.14.6 , which is the latest version of macOS Mojave out there.

As you may have already seen, the iTunes version appears in the central part of this window that opens. At the time of publishing this post, the most recent is also the one you see in the image, the 12.12.2.2. If this version does not appear and you want to have the application updated, you should know that they exist two ways to update it, always depending on how you download the application.

Normally a link will appear in this window that will take you to download it, although if not, you can search for it yourself. If originally you downloaded it from the Microsoft Store, it will be in this application store where you must search iTunes to find the most recent version ready for installation. Yes You downloaded it from the Apple website, it will also be on the website where you must download the most recent version compatible with your computer, which you can access from this link.

Condemned to disappear completely?

Despite being confirmed only by some indications, it is foreseeable that sooner or later the iTunes application will end up disappearing from Windows in the same way as the disappearance of macOS. The arrival of new Apple services together with the unaffordable amount of functions that iTunes has are more than enough reasons for this.

Most likely, a app specialized in managing devices Apple in the Microsoft system, at the same time as the official application of Apple Music for music content. Some more doubts generate services such as those of Apple TV +, which remains exclusive to the brand’s products except for some Smart TVs.

As we said before, there are some indications that point to this. In 2020, several leaked reports came out in which it was revealed that Apple was studying implementing new applications for Windows and everything pointed to some like the ones we have discussed in relation to its streaming music platform. In any case, and in the absence of this information being officially confirmed, iTunes is still the necessary software to manage Apple computers in Windows and access its music catalog, so we once again emphasize the importance of keeping it updated.