If there’s a good time to catch up with FIFA and eFootball, this is it. EA Sports is reluctant to offer a cross-platform experience that is already the norm among competitive games, and the revamped Konami PES has been more of a stumbling block than anything else. UFC, aspires to be the alternative to both sagas and the name of its game model is also a declaration of intent: fair to play.

The premise is simple: UFC will be a new free football game, created on the Unreal Engine and in which, according to Strikerz Inc., those responsible for the project, will end up penetrating and finding their own niche in the market prioritizing the ability of the players while discarding the option to win (textual words) at the stroke of the checkbook. On paper the thing promises, but What do they have to contribute to what has already been seen?

For now, Strikerz have started to get the job done by establishing key licensing and partner alliances, advancing key aspects of their UFC plans, and tearing down the wall of entry so anyone can give it a shot: Your soccer alternative will be played for free on desktop. Although, on the other hand, essential details such as the launch date must be specified much more.





The kickoff of UFC will take place from 2022 on PlayStation and Xbox systems. The Strikerz team he claimed at the end of August 2021 that the date would not be given until all the development factors are properly aligned.

There are a number of factors to take into account at the time of specifying your date. Starting from the fact that production began in 2016, that the first Gameplay of the game is shown in January 2022 and the promise of an upcoming launch already invites us to think that everything will be ready for the next football season.

In any case, and given the strong competitive nature and the priority towards online gaming that the UFC will have, it is quite likely that its first public testing phases will not take long to appear. Logically, the results and impressions of these will be the ones that definitively end up setting the definitive date.

UFL: a virtual soccer league on a world scale





Strikerz He is very clear about the three main objectives of UFL to achieve that his football proposal is unchecked from those of EA Sports and Konami: to offer a simulation experience at the controls, give total importance to the competitive aspect and give a total twist to the concept of free -to-play to avoid the experience being weighed down by any type of walls or payment limitation.

In fact, the Belgian developer anticipates that the player will never be obliged to buy anything at UFL. Payment options will not be directly related to the ability to achieve high ranks. Something absolutely essential to offer a competitive look at all levels.

And that is precisely where the great plan around UFL: the idea is to establish itself as a recognizable brand and, from there, build an ecosystem with the game itself as a base, according to statements to IGN.

With UFL, we are building more than just a video game. Our mission is to build a powerful sports brand and create an ecosystem around the video game that integrates both online and offline aspects of the category: esports, music, fashion, content creation, celebrities, partners and more.

A great plan that will be tied together nicely through two key alliances, an ever-increasing number of licensed clubs, and the Epic Engine Advantage:





Of departure, UFL has FIFPRO, the international union of professional footballers, with 65,000 associated players. Something absolutely essential when tackling the idea of ​​creating our own team with football superstars.





In addition, players and their performance will be based on information from InStat, one of the leading companies when it comes to sports performance analysis. According Strikerz, This will provide updated data and statistics for each player.

Borussia x @UFLgame Demnächst erscheint die kostenlose Fußballsimulation @UFLgame von unserem neuen Premium-Partner @strikerz_inc und Borussia wird mit am Start sein! Seid gespannt! 👉 https://t.co/qPU1TcEuFR pic.twitter.com/vHViWVs2l1 – Borussia (@borussia) November 18, 2021

In terms of licenses, so far the clubs have been confirmed West Ham United, Sporting Clube de Portugal, FC Shakhtar Donetsk, and Borussia Mönchengladbach. It is even possible to see what the replica of the London Olympic Stadium will look like in the game.

Finally, the visual section will be borne by the Unreal Engine. In this sense, it has already been possible to see what players like Bobby firmino and Oleksandr Zinchenko, the first two ambassadors of the game.

Interesting elements that, well planned, can crystallize into a true alternative to the free proposal of eFootball and would force FIFA to adapt to the new times. Although, of course, everything will end up depending on the sensations at the controls and the only thing we know so far is that it will seek to offer a feeling of simulation and that we can adjust the controls. Very little, at the moment.

Development news





UFL development started in 2016, the same year that Strikerz Inc. itself was founded. Although the studio’s account directs us to Minsk, the truth is that its production is spread over five locations spread over Cyprus, Belarus, Ukraine and Lithuania.

Recruitment around UFL and the activity of the studio and its partners has been active for five years, but the truth is that the game was revealed relatively recently and in the context of German gamescom 2021. Since then the only public activity around the game has been based on establishing key alliances and strengthen ties with clubs and ambassadors for the brand.





It is known that there are several professional players outlining the gameplay of UFL, and Eugene Nashilov, Executive Director, is clear that what should be the hallmark of the game should be the gameplay and the mantra behind the title: to offer an intense, realistic and fair to play.

We are football fans and passionate about video games; We’ve been playing the beautiful game on consoles for years and we know exactly what fans are looking for in a soccer simulator. We want to reinvent football video games, starting at the grassroots and offering players from all over the world a revolutionary, exciting and fair experience.

Regarding the systems in which it will be available, Strikerz’s priority is on PlayStation and Xbox, although they do not rule out the arrival to PCs.

Until then, the premiere of the first trailer with gameplay of the game is scheduled for January 2022. Date that will be decisive to be clearer if in addition to offering a football experience that is really fair, this one is attractive enough compared to FIFA and eFootball.

Gameplay and offline and online game modes





The playable base of UFL will be based on simulation above the arcade sensations. The game animations have been created from a motion capture system internal and Strikerz have advice from professional players. We understand that from FIFA and PES.

For its part, the bulk of the experience will be oriented towards the competitive, allowing us to create and control original teams in which the image and statistics of football superstars will be used. Logically, the tactics and formations will have a direct impact on the development of the matches.

The big question here is asking itself: How to sign the superstars of the top European competitions?





On FIFA the door to the signing of stars opens through Ultimate Team, a trading card experience where opening packs, events, challenges and bids are essential. On eFootball you bet on a season pass model. And in neither case does skill have as much influence as investing real currency. That is precisely UFL’s point to follow and the promise that is made is resounding.

In UFL, players will be able to control all aspects of the game, from the composition of the teams to the tactics and formations that will be used in the next match. Your path to victory is determined by your skill and skill.

In other words, our game is designed to be a fair experience involving a skill-first approach and zero tolerance for pay-to-win options.

That said, and according to Strikerz, online gambling will be the main experience from UFL and gradually will be incorporating new functions and updates No associated annual fees or costs. Which does not mean that it will also be offered an offline mode designed to play with friends.

From January 2022 we will have a little clearer how the players develop on the field and, with a bit of luck, it is possible that we can take the floor to the two most important aspects: the sensations at the controls and if the skill premium over the monetization system.

Trailers and images

To date Strikerz has shown only a preview of UFL which basically serves to display the logo and motto of the project: fair to play.

In addition, some finishes of the players who will serve as ambassadors for the UFL have been shown. Although, for now, he has not shown them with the ball.

There’s something that #UFL want you to know, our next ambassador his name is Bobby Firmino! Check out Bobby’s in-game look in the short video we’ve prepared. Yes sir! Stay tuned, as there’s more news to come #fairtoplay #uflgame #joinufl pic.twitter.com/FQPRtOBvQn – UFL (@UFLgame) October 17, 2021

On the other hand, it is expected that the first matches in motion will be shown very soon.

January 2022 – Gameplay Reveal 👀

Subscribe so you don’t miss it ⬇️https: //t.co/xZY93L1xgi pic.twitter.com/FWeYTC9kUi – UFL (@UFLgame) November 26, 2021

As we discussed at the beginning, offer a real alternative to FIFA and PES It has never been so available to new game proposals. Every year dozens of football titles are released focused on fast games or arcade sensations or the classics of several decades ago. However, it seems that there is room to put yourself in the front line. Now it’s time to do things right and fulfill what was promised.