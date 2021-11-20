The last season of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) is about to come to an end with the arrival of its second part on January 9, 2022 as mentioned in Anime NYC. MAPPA’s animation team, charged with adapting the ending of this longstanding franchise, has been sharing the details and progress they have. In this case, it was the audio director himself who anticipated what is to come for the franchise.

The account of Twitter Outlet Attack on Titan shared an update from Masafumi Mima, the sound director in charge of the final season of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack the titans). According to the translation of Outlet Attack on Titan, this manager is selecting the songs that he will present to Yuichiro Hayashi, director of the fourth season:

Attack on Titan The Final Season Sound Director, Masafumi Mima has started song selection process for the presentation to director Yuichiro Hayashi. https://t.co/dghE3VhMuZ – Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) November 17, 2021

This would mean that the second part of the last season of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) is already in a very advanced stage of development, since the musical selection is one of the last processes that any animation has. Yuichiro Hayashi will have the mission of choosing those musical pieces that fit the dark and fatal or tragic and heroic tone that this final arc requires.

In the meantime, Hayime Ishayama has opened the possibility for Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) to continue with other alternative stories. or with a possible spin-off that meets the expectations of its fans. Although, there are still fans who They ask that the end of the anime may be different from the manga.

<br>

Know more: Where to see Shingeki No Kyojin in Spanish?



Where to see Shingeki no Kyojin in Spanish?

Although, if before the expected end of this saga, you prefer to relive Attack on Titans (Shingeki no Kyojin) in Latin Spanish, you can do so through Funimation Latin America. Thanks to Aniplex, the official dubbing of this series is available to people with a premium account. According to their fans, this has been one of the best projects this company has ever had..

In fact, the last chapters of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titans) that have been broadcast, did so under the mode of simuldubIn other words, its version dubbed into Latin Spanish and its version with subtitles are broadcast almost at the same time. This same modality could be maintained in the second half that is about to start in January 2022.

In Spain, you can read the Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) manga that is distributed by Norma Editorial; in Latin America by the Panini publishing house, and in Argentina by the Ovni Press publishing house. Also, the Spanish version of Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin) is available at Crunchyroll, although not with dubbing as it is in Funimation.

Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) is one of the most memorable sagas in the manga, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if its protagonists and antagonists made it to future illustrations. TObut we’ll have to wait a little longer to see them.

<br>

Know more: Conservative politician uses Shingeki No Kyojin (Attack on Titan) to promote his racist attack



What is Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan)?

Here is a small summary of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan), the epic work of Hajime Isayama. The story takes place in a fictional world where humanity is on the verge of extinction due to giant creatures called titans, so the survivors take shelter in three huge walls that prevent access to these monsters, being the wall María the most exposed to attack.

However, the family of Eren Jaeger, our main protagonist, ends up dead at the hands of these beings. For this, he decides to join the Army of the walls together with his childhood friends, in order to avenge the death of his mother, defend the walls and free humanity from the titans.

In the next final chapters to air in January 2022, we will see the outcome of Eren Jaeger’s dream. Either you can protect your friends and family from the devastating power of the Titans or use that great strength to give humanity a future.. Whether or not you are a fan of the Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) manga, the great animation product that MAPPA will make will surely meet your expectations.