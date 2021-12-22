LATAM MARKET MAKERS 2021: BTODigital

Position: co-founder of BTODigital, Manager BTODigital Latam

Studies: Electronic Engineer, MBA, Master in Economics, Master in Pharmaceutical Economics

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/carlosbetancurgalvez

With a seniority of 9 years in Business To Digital (BTODigital), Carlos Betancur Gálvez and Felipe Lara, co-founders of the Ibero-American agency, have prioritized through strategies the ability to migrate to virtuality while maintaining internal proximity with their collaborators and externally with their clients ; as well as the rapid transformation to offer a value proposition during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this context, the urgency of companies to move towards digitization generated that BTODigital had a great demand for its services of marketing digital and technology in more than 11 countries. To solve it, one of his main challenges was for his team, located in offices in Spain, Colombia and Panama, to migrate 100 percent to the remote work model; When the reconfiguration was achieved, possibilities were opened to serve clients in the scheme without losing the processes and quality they handled.

“We built many virtual stores, we trained more than 2,000 entrepreneurs in digital subjects and we supported our clients so that they could cope with the closing period in the best way possible. Now, those who did the homework are strengthened by the effort made over the past year. During the pandemic, our company grew 41 percent, this is a great achievement derived from the high demand for digital services ”, says Carlos Betancur Gálvez, BTODigital Latam Manager.

In his experience, Carlos Betancour Gálvez, postgraduate university professor on issues of marketing digital and technology, considers that one of the great learnings that Covid-19 left him was the instantaneous change that companies can have; Although it was a wise move for the agency and strengthened its objective, it recognizes that most entrepreneurs, who faced structural changes to survive, did so heroically.

“Personally, learning to value all the moments of life was my main lesson,” reflects Carlos Betancur Gálvez, who in turn emphasizes the importance of companies as “social welfare units.”

“Therefore, we must all defend their existence, economic freedom and provide facilities for them to continue growing. Thanks to the efforts of businessmen who maintained their payroll and continued to gamble amid enormous uncertainty, society did not collapse into a pandemic ”, he concludes.

Although Carlos Betancur Gálvez discovered his vocation for the marketing digital by chance, today his work at BTODigital positions him as a leader who seeks the empowerment of companies, through digitization.