With this leap to the Americas, they will enter a market with great potential for this industry, in which Mexico is the leader in the Spanish-speaking industry. This presents a real and virtual space of great interest also for companies and developers that are related to this sector.

The gamers, fans, spectators and lovers of video games will have a space to share experiences with their influencers favorites of this bouquet, also how to know the news that the main publishers in the world have been designed for the most popular games of the moment, and of course a place for competitions in the most important educational environment in the region.

“The video game industry has acquired a lot of relevance and at Grupo Expansión we are very excited to be able to give life to a festival like Gamergy for the next 5 years, in which we assume the commitment to bring the best gaming experience to Mexico. We are sure that Gamergy will become a benchmark for the video game industry in the country “, he commented Jorge Dibildox, CEO of Grupo Expansión.

The call in Spain has been massive and they hope in 2022 to replicate this success in Mexico, Chile and Argentina.

(Hara Amoros)



“We are excited to bring this initiative for the first time to a region as promising for the gaming world as Latin America. It will be a face-to-face experience that all video game fans will be able to enjoy. We are sure that this is just beginning”, He commented César Roses, CEO of GGTech Entertainment.

“After the success achieved in Spain by GAMERGY, IFEMA MADRID is proud cconfirm its expansion project in 2022, to Latin America, specifically to Mexico, Argentina and Chile. It is great news that endows GAMERGY of an important international dimension and confirms the global economic potential of the video game and e-sport industry ”, he added Eduardo López-Puertas, CEO of IFEMA MADRID.