In order to face the current Covid-19 pandemic, a union of efforts has been required to find solutions. One of the greatest results was the development in record time of an immunization against the disease. Never before has a project of this type been completed in such a short time. But once the next problem was achieved was distribution. The most powerful nations in the world were the first to buy inputs but the rest were left helpless. Although some countries have stood out for being the ones with the most vaccines donated to the rest.

In that sense, one of the most generous has been the United States. Although at first it monopolized the biologicals to serve its population, later it changed its position. In fact, the amounts of doses that he acquired at the beginning were too many that he suffered from a surplus.

In this regard, one characteristic of immunizations from all pharmaceutical companies is that they have an expiration date. Therefore, it is essential that they be applied as soon as possible. Otherwise they lose effectiveness and there is even the risk that they will not work for what they were designed.

However, among the countries with the most vaccines donated by the United States government are several from Latin America. The reason is because they are the closest and that facilitates the transfer. In addition, he has agreements with many of them and that has facilitated the relationship.

On the other hand, it is not only an altruistic action but it is one of the highest recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO). He has repeatedly mentioned that in order to end the pandemic, the majority of people around the planet must have protection. That is why you need to think globally and forget about borders.

Based on data from AS / COA Online, Joe Biden’s government has pledged to donate 580 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines worldwide over the next two years. Although of this figure at least 44.6 million (less than 8 percent of the total) have already been distributed. As of November 3, of the total donations of this vaccine made by the United States, almost 25 percent went to Mexico.

Of the 11 million doses sent by Washington to our country, more than six million are from the Astra Zeneca / Oxford vaccine, another 3.5 million from Moderna and 1.4 million from Johnson & Johnson. Colombia is the second main recipient, with a total of six million doses of Covid-19 vaccines received from the United States, 3.5 million from Moderna and another 2.5 million from Johnson & Johnson.

Other nations that have donated biologics

While it is necessary to remember that the United States is not the only world power that donates vaccines to Latin America. China has donated more than two million doses of its own vaccines (Sinovac and Sinopharm) to El Salvador, Bolivia and Venezuela. Likewise, the Asian giant closed financing agreements with Latin American countries for around one billion dollars to help them purchase their vaccines. Russia was also in favor of making donations, sending an undisclosed number of Sputnik doses to Nicaragua.

Meanwhile we share the following graph that shows the countries with the most vaccines donated by the United States government.