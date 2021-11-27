Previously, LATAM said it had received several offers to finance a Chapter 11 bankruptcy exit, each for more than $ 5 billion. The group embraced protection in New York in May 2020, when world travel came to a halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposal contemplates three types of bonds that would be offered preferentially to shareholders, which contain a new contribution of money for about 4.640 million dollars.

In addition, 500 million in a committed credit line and 2,250 million through new debt resources.

Upon exiting Chapter 11, LATAM expects to have total debt of about $ 7.26 billion and liquidity of about $ 2.67 billion, the company added in the statement.

After the closing of the process, 9% of the ordinary capital will give the right to a position on the board of directors. Five are expected to be occupied by representatives of the creditors and four by shareholders who participated in the restructuring.

Alvo later explained to journalists that if the total subscription of bonds is completed, 67% of the company will be in the hands of creditors and 33% of current shareholders and contributors.

“The dilution for all current shareholders of the company is 99.9%,” he detailed.

The Santiago-based company posted losses of about $ 692 million in the third quarter as the indebted company continued to fight the problems stemming from the pandemic.

Alvo said that they hope to complete the entire process in mid-2022 and reiterated that they aspire that the firm can reach a size similar to what it was before the pandemic by 2024.

The restructuring plan is accompanied by a support agreement with the group of creditors and some LATAM shareholders.