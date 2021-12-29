One of the most famous and used password managers in the world could have been hacked according to the users themselves, who have been receiving login attempts in foreign countries for days.

For those who do not know, LastPass is a freemium password manager that stores encrypted passwords in the cloud, it is found as an extension of Chrome, Mozilla, Safari and Opera and thousands of people use it to manage their passwords in one place.

As well, LastPass users have started reporting login attempts from unknown locations using correct master passwords earlier this week.

The password management company claims that, probably, come from reused passwords discovered in non-LastPass hacks, but some users disagree and have suggested various theories.

In the forum of Hacker news They are reporting login attempts to old and inactive accounts. Others report receiving email notifications of strange login attempts to more recent active accounts.

After investigating the reports, LastPass issued a statement today in which states that they do not believe the service itself has been compromised. Rather, the company believes that the credentials come from previous hacks to other platforms and applications.

The problem is that some users claim to have received login notifications after recently changing their passwords.

A theory in the forum suggests that someone is exploiting a vulnerability in the LastPass browser extension via an exceptionally well-crafted phishing site.

The site is connected to an IP address associated with more than one of the login attempts, which appears to be from Brazil. Other attempts came from India, and at least one other from Thailand.

It’s important pointing that none of the login attempts have penetrated LastPass two-factor authenticationTherefore, if you use this manager, we recommend that you activate the two factors as soon as possible, for your safety.