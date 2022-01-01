LaSalud.mx.-With the arrival of 204 thousand 750 Pfizer-BioNTech doses against COVID-19, Mexico received the last shipment of the year to face the pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Vaccines protect against serious illness and death; For this reason, the Ministry of Health reiterates the invitation to those who have not been able to attend or who are entitled to the reinforcement, to attend the assigned headquarters.

In case of respiratory infection symptoms, people should avoid living with other people, not self-medicate and seek medical attention.

Similarly, the need to reinforce basic prevention measures is emphasized: healthy distance, frequent hand washing with soap and water or application of 70% alcohol-gel, correct use of face masks, ventilation in closed spaces and keeping precautions in public spaces.

At 8:48 am this Friday, flight CJT 952, from Cincinnati, United States, arrived at Terminal 1 of the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) “Benito Juárez”.

With shipment number 112, there are 51 million 433 thousand 395 doses received from this pharmaceutical company.

In total, since December 23, 2020, Mexico has had 198 million 527 thousand 735 biologicals available from seven pharmaceutical companies.

The country has received 141 million 536 thousand 795 packaged vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, CanSino Biologics, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna.

Likewise, in Mexican territory, the Drugmex laboratory has packaged 14 million 024 thousand 840 doses of CanSino Biologics, and the Liomont laboratory 42 million 966 thousand 100 biologicals from AstraZeneca, which makes a total of 56 million 990 thousand 940 vaccines packaged in the country .

DZ