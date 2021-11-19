New Friday crossed out on the calendar! New wave of premieres coming to our movie theaters! New review of the ticket office from the previous weekend!

If I am starting with such enthusiasm this new post of cinematographic news, it is because between November 12 and 14, the ‘Way Down’ of our Jaume Balagueró managed to crown the national box office with 1,234 – we have to rush to the last decimal place – million euros, surpassing by the minimum to the ‘Eternals’ of Marvel Studios, which closed its second week with 1,233 million. By the hair.

The other box office bell last week was the rerun of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, which was hung with the bronze medal with 0.5 million euros harvested; a little less than double that obtained by ‘Venom: There will be slaughter’, which, after five weeks, added other 0.27 million to your juicy total.

The Top 5 with the most viewed closed it ‘My Hero Academia: World Mission of Heroes’, which has shown the pull that anime has in our lands debuting with 0.21 million euros. And now, let’s review the news.

The premieres of November 19, 2021

‘Last Night in Soho’ (‘Last Night in Soho’, 2021)

We start with one of the best films that went through the last edition of the Sitges Festival: ‘Last night in Soho’. Edgar Wright returns in style with Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy in a thriller with echoes of Roman Polanski’s cinema, Giallo and a good handful of other references with a first-rate audiovisual display and staging , as usual, flawless.

‘Antlers: Dark Creature’ (‘Antlers’, 2021)

After the commendable ‘Hostiles’, Scott Cooper changes third to immerse himself in the purest horror cinema with ‘Antlers: Dark Creature’; a title endorsed by Guillermo del Toro himself – his stamp is more than present – and written by Nick Antosca, one of the most stimulating names in contemporary horror.

‘Spencer’ (2021)

After demonstrating his good hand for the genre with the notable ‘Jackie’, Pablo Larrain returns to the biopic grounds with ‘Spencer’; a fantastic biographical film centered on the always interesting and controversial figure of Diana of Wales with a pristine formal treatment and a Kristen Stewart who can already savor the Oscar for the best leading actress.

‘The power of the dog’ (‘The Power of the Dog’, 2021)

Jane Campion doesn’t like superhero movies, which is why her latest work is a western. Specifically this ‘The power of the dog’, thanks to which the filmmaker has managed to win the Silver Lion for the best direction at the latest edition of the Venice Film Festival. Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst lead a cast at the height of the project.

‘Freedom’ (2021)

Clara Roquet makes her directing debut with a feature film that hits our theaters after causing a sensation at the ever-prestigious Cannes Film Festival. A coming of age teenager set in an unforgettable summer for its leading duo, played by an impeccable María Morera and Nicolle García.

Plus…

‘Years of drought’ (‘The Dry’, 2020)

‘The next door’ (‘Nebenan’, 2021)

‘The ghost of the sauna’ (2021)

‘Kokoriki. Déjà vu ‘(‘ Smeshariki. Dezha vyu ‘, 2018)

‘Nine Sevillas’ (2020)

‘Cut!’ (2021)

‘Something wild. Bambino’s Story ‘(2021)

‘Planted’ (2021)

‘History of a steering wheel’ (2021)

