

During The Game Awards 2021 we will see a series of surprises that will surely be to the liking of the public. However, it seems that one of these ads has already been ruined. The existence of The Matrix Awaken, an experience created with the Unreal Engine 5, was recently leaked due to information that came out early on the PSN. NOTE IN DEVELOPMENT Via: ComicbookThe post LAST MOMENT: The Matrix Awaken, the new game in the first appeared on Atomix series, has been leaked.