As every chef knows, planning is decisive in the kitchen. No matter how much hand you have, if you don’t have everything ready to get into flour, it is very difficult to present a successful meal. And at Christmas, when you have to cook for many people, getting as many tasks as possible is essential.

At the beginning of the month we explained what tasks could be done 20 days in advance to have everything ready for Christmas dinners and lunches, and now it’s time to review what can we do between today and tomorrow so that on Christmas Eve everything is ready and you don’t have to run.

1. Go through the menu

The first thing you should do now that Christmas is dangerously approaching is make sure you have everything planned out. Go over the menu, check what you want to offer, including drinks, and that you are not missing any accessory items – such as napkins or cutlery. Make a list of everything you need. And now to the street.

2. Make the last purchases

Keep in mind that most of shops open all weekend, so you can buy everything you need in advance and avoid shopping on Christmas Eve morning, when the markets are packed.

There are not any fresh product that does not last 48 hours in perfect condition in the fridge. There is only one exception: the bread, that if it is better to buy in the day. You can order this one now, so as not to get last minute surprises and end up buying frozen gas station bread.

3. Review the dishes

At Christmas we usually bring out the crockery, glassware, cutlery and table linens that we keep for special occasions. You most likely haven’t touched it since last year, so it is better that you review in advance, checking that there are pieces for all the diners and reviewing well to verify that everything is clean.

4. Defrost the food you need

In previous articles we encouraged you to buy food in advance and freeze it, to save on products whose price rises before Christmas is approaching. Now the time has come to defrost it properly, and for this you must put everything you need in the fridge, so that it gradually warms up.

At the latest you must take the food out of the freezer one day before, but everything will hold well in the fridge for two or three days, so you can undertake the task right now.

5. Make the marinades and fillings

Some dishes need marinades that must be made in advance to enjoy them properlyWe are talking, of course, about pickles of all kinds, marinated salmon, which takes at least 24 hours; or the fillings of the poularde or the chicken, which must also be made at least one day in advance (but they are perfect with two).

6. Cook dishes that improve with rest

Apart from marinades, marinades or pickles, many dishes can be prepared a day or two in advance without losing any of their qualities or even gaining in flavor. Now you can roast peppers, peel them, and store them in the fridge; You can also prepare the Russian salad, the filling of the empanadas or leave some croquettes ready to fry.

Special mention should be made of the spoon dishes, which for the most part can be reheated to perfection and be done one or two days in advance. You can also cook salty tubs, pates or cakes.

7. Prepare the desserts that need cold

There are dishes for which we can advance work and others that are essential to prepare at least one day in advance. It is the case of desserts that require cold to set: panna cottas, cold cakes, mousses, etc. All of this must be done now.

8. Chill or temper drinks

Typical common Christmas Eve mistake: the guests arrive and the beer is not cold enough. The fridge will probably be overflowing, but try to chill drinks in advance They cannot be served over ice, like beer or white wine. With this cold you can even chill some drinks on the balcony, but you have to remember to prepare everything.

In the case of Red wine It is best to serve it at room temperature, but better if you leave it somewhere in the house where it is not too hot: the same dining room is usually a good place, and then you will have everything ready.

9. Prepare the candy trays

Trays full of Christmas sweets are common in all Spanish houses, and its preparation can also be done well in advance. The nougat can be cut and plated perfectly and it is enough to cover the trays with plastic wrap so that they do not spoil.

