During yesterday Microsoft announced 2 free Xbox games for the Free Play Days, where players with an active Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription could play Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game and Space Engineers this week. But now, a last minute change has knocked out one of these games.

Although, the Microsoft Store indicated that in addition to Space Engineers, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: The official video game was once again free for another week, but through the official account of Xbox via Twitter, we have learned that the sports title is not available in the Free Play Days, but that this weekend is the Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition shift, game that already appears correctly in the section of Free Play Days in the Store.

Last minute change in one of the free games for Xbox for the Free Play Days

Find out why Two Point Hospital is a healthcare phenomenon with over 3 million happy gamers! Take your hospital building experience to the next level with four great expansions and two additional downloadable content, all compiled into an extraordinary JUMBO Edition that comes loaded with stuff!

The best value for money package yet! Loads of new content that will delight new and veteran players! Includes the base game + four premium expansions + two item packs. Travel the length and breadth of Two Point County, with 27 hospitals in various areas – from the snowy lands of the Bigfoot DLC to the tropical climates of Pebberley Island. It includes more than 189 strange diseases, a great variety of treatment machines with a lot of personality and a mountain of objects for your hospitals!